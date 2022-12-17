Ashley Roberts will not have to face accused stalker at his trial

[Source: BBC]

Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley Roberts will not have to face her alleged stalker in court, after she expressed concerns about being in the same room as him.

Lewis Langley, from Thornton Heath, south London is accused of repeatedly claiming the star was his girlfriend and loitering outside her workplace.

He denies two counts of stalking.

Ahead of his trial next month, a judge at the pre-trial hearing ruled Miss Roberts could give evidence remotely.

On Friday, Croydon Magistrates’ Court heard Mr Langley 47, allegedly “regularly” turned up at a flat believed to be Miss Roberts’ home, and asked staff in the building for his belongings.

Prosecutor Alex Alawode told the court the former Strictly Come Dancing star did not want to face Mr Langley due to his alleged offences.

“It is said the defendant believed he was in a relationship with Ms Roberts, so much so he would regularly attend accommodation believing she lived there… and waiting around the Heart radio studios in Leicester Square,” Mr Alowade said.