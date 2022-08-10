Entertainment

As Spider-Man turns 60, fans reflect on diverse appeal

Associated Press

August 10, 2022 10:00 am

[Source: AP News]

Spider-Man fandom is in Tyler Scott Hoover’s blood — but not because he was bitten by an irradiated arachnid. His father had collected Marvel comic books featuring the character since the 1970s.

“He passed down a ton of comics to me,” says Hoover, 32, of Glen Burnie, Maryland. “It kind of makes it almost like a religion. It would have been hard for me not to become a fan of Spider-Man.”

There are legions of fans of Spider-Man, who this month marks 60 years in the vast, imaginative world of comic books, movies and merch. Among those fans are devotees like Hoover, a professional Spider-Man cosplayer and model who doesn’t resemble the longtime “canon” presentation of the character. However, in the cinematic and comic universes, a Black Spider-Man is now a reality.

Article continues after advertisement

Hoover is biracial — of Black and white ancestry — and stands at 6 feet 2 inches. And the story of his fandom illustrates an important point about New York City’s favourite super-powered wall-crawler: The appeal of the character long ago transcended its original iteration as a white, unimposing, orphaned teenager.

The Spider-Man character’s classic costume, complete with a wide-eyed and web-patterned mask, is a key ingredient to the character’s appeal across race, gender and nationality. Almost anyone can imagine themselves behind it as this everyman — an underestimated smartypants who, after a quick change into head-to-toe spandex, becomes a force for good.

“The older I got, slowly but surely, I saw how relatable the character was,” Hoover says. “He had to work through his struggles while still maintaining a secret identity and doing good for the people. That kind of moral compass is powerful, especially for an impressionable mind.”

More importantly, Hoover says, it’s Spider-Man’s struggle to protect his hometown that makes the character more believable than superheroes whose origin stories include wealth and influence. No coincidence, surely, that he refers to himself as “your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man.”

Created by the late Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, Spider-Man appeared in comics as early as June 1962, although the canon date of his debut is Aug. 10, 1962, in Marvel’s Amazing Fantasy #15. Peter Parker, a high schooler bitten by a spider from a science experiment, developed superhuman strength, the ability to cling to solid surfaces and fast reflexes aided by the ability to sense and anticipate danger.

But on his journey to becoming a superhero, Parker fails to stop a burglar who kills his Uncle Ben, leaving his adoptive aunt widowed. The character then strives to honour the words etched at the end of that debut issue, later attributed to his uncle: “With great power, there must also come great responsibility.”

Racially and culturally diverse superheroes, generally absent from the mainstream comics scene during its first decades, began to emerge in the years after Spider-Man’s debut, particularly at Marvel.

In 1966, Black Panther, also known as Prince T’Challa of the fictional and reclusive African nation of Wakanda, became the first Black Marvel comic superhero. Debuting in the 1970s were characters such as Storm, the mutant goddess most known as a member of Marvel’s X-Men; Luke Cage, Marvel’s formerly imprisoned Black Harlemite with superhuman strength and nearly impenetrable skin; Shang-Chi, the master martial artist who is among the first Asian Marvel superheroes; and Red Wolf, the expert archer and first Native American Marvel superhero.

“Sometimes when we think of superheroes, we think of billionaires in suits, brilliant scientists or Norse gods,” says Angélique Roché, host of the podcast “Marvel’s Voices” and co-author of the upcoming book “My Super Hero Is Black.”

Spider-Man turned the idea of mostly privileged humans using their wealth and power to become heroes on its head, she says. Spider-Man iterations, in the comics and in film, have appeared across multiple universes, or the so-called “spiderverse.” Miles Morales, a teenage, Afro-Latino Spider-Man, has become wildly popular and starred in his own animated feature film. Cindy Moon, a Korean-American known as Silk, was bitten by the same spider as Peter Parker.

“Because Spider-Man means so much to us, we should always be open to the possibilities,” Roché says. “We should always hope and believe that there’s never going to be a dearth of people who want to fight for what’s right.”

Liptak also says it’s unfair to expect fans of colour to dress up only as superheroes whose appearance or skin colour matches their own.

In the recent film “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Electro, the villain played by Academy Award-winning actor Jamie Foxx, joked to Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man that he was surprised Spider-Man wasn’t Black. Whether or not that opens the door to a live-action Black Spider-Man in future films, Hoover says Spider-Man should never be boxed into just one look.

“You will get those who argue, that if you turn Spider-Man Black then you can turn T’Challa white,” Hoover says. “Spider-Man was never really defined by his ethnicity, but more so by his social status and the struggles he went through. That’s even more relatable for people of colour and different ethnicities because there’s a lot of struggle involved in life that you have to persevere through.”

MoH backs women staff

Khan aspires to serve rural communities

Cane crushing on track for FSC

Huge potential in North America for Fiji Airways

Addressing development gap a priority: Navuku

Vision impairment and blindness related to NCDs: Fong

High non-revenue water a challenger for WAF

Radrodro trial continues today

Japanese Naval Ship to visit Fiji

New Park Bure for Savusavu

Fiji Airways promotional flight takes off for Vancouver

As Spider-Man turns 60, fans reflect on diverse appeal

U.S. will stretch monkeypox vaccine supply with smaller doses

Google data centre has electrical explosion, causing injuries

Ban Russian visitors, Zelensky urges West

Trump says FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago Florida home

Kenan Thompson of ‘SNL’ to host Sept. 12 Emmy Awards

No assurance of continuation: Bank to NZAI

Fetty Wap jailed after being accused of threatening to kill man

Large explosions rock Russian military air base in Crimea

Davidson Is In Trauma Therapy After Kanye West's Social Media Posts

A third of Brits face poverty with energy bills set to hit $5,000

Still a chance for Delta Tigers

Exchanging netball ideas vital: Fellows

Turuva included again, Kikau may return

Serena Williams suggests retirement after US Open

Chad's military government signs peace agreement with rebel groups in Doha

BBC soap legend June Spencer retires at age 103

Record rain leaves at least 7 dead in South Korean capital

Coca-Cola Games tickets available from tomorrow

Don’t take your job for granted; urged mataqali members

Carlo Bonomi, the iconic voice behind claymation Pingu, dies aged 85

Pearls back on the court

Radrodro unaware of certain amendments in declaration form

Next four games critical for Roosters

Provisional SODELPA candidates followed proper channels

COVID creates backlog in eye health treatment

Unexploded WWII bomb revealed in Italy's dried-up Po River

Sikituru villagers grateful of assistance

Ashton Kutcher reveals secret health battle

Russia halts US inspections of nuclear arsenal under New START treaty

Southwest attendant suffers broken back in hard landing

Kesha defamed Dr. Luke by texting Lady Gaga with claim he raped Katy Perry, judge rules

Nicki Minaj to receive Video Vanguard Award and Perform at 2022 VMAs

Drunk man picks kids up from school, drives through red light, crashes

ACS to carry on Fiji Finals legacy

Positive feedback for Raluve rugby

Trump says Mar-a-Lago was "raided" by FBI

Proper channels followed during change of residence: Radrodro

FBI executes search warrant at Trump's Mar-a-Lago in document investigation

Circulation of Fiji 88 cents numismatic note restricted

Aman Singh’s application for permanent stay refused

National eye health coverage needs improvement

Tata Motors to buy Ford car plant in India

Increased demand for water connections in North

Nadi River to be dredged again

National consultation to transforming education

Ezra Miller charged with felony burglary in Vermont

Nalaubu leads golden boot race

Olive oil prices to rise as heatwave hits production

9-year-old boy shot 15-year-old girl to death on her dad's porch, Baltimore police say

Nadolo signs for Waratahs

Villagers urged to be wary social media posts

How East Auckland rallied to help Ukrainian refugees' move to NZ

MOA aims to improve decision-making

$2.27m refunded under Lagilagi project

American rapper Macklemore reveals secret Kiwi love ahead of ZM Friday Jams

Gabby Petito's family files claim alleging police failed her

US Senate passes sweeping climate, tax and healthcare package

Britney Spears addresses Kevin Federline's claims

Singer Matt Goss joins line-up

Willow Smith speaks out about dad Will's Oscars slap incident

Olivia Newton-John, singer and actress, dead at 73

Drought hits Europe's rivers and crops

Magnum P.I. actor dies aged 83 after car crash

Beijing conducts new military drills near island

Team Fiji thanks Fijians

Police investigates death of female rugger

Cape Town next for trail blazers

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu champion shot in São Paulo club

Storm extends Kamikamica’s contract

Ardern laughs at All Blacks question

Fiji 88 cents non-circulation numismatic banknote

68 new cases with no COVID-19 deaths

Four weeks suspension for Springboks winger

Travelers monitored for monkeypox

Western farmers receive portable mills

Tower Pacific to invest more

QVS acting Head of School suspended

Over $145m invested in Tuvatu Gold Project

More competitiveness amongst television broadcasters

Style Maya creates first breastfeeding-friendly clothing line

Woman charged with 6 counts of murder in fiery Los Angeles County crash

UN chief demands international access to Ukraine nuclear plant

Rodu pleased with team’s positivity

More students eager to join rugby

Fiji’s debt can be reduced: Bainimarama

Special mining lease extended for Lion One

Four game ban for Sims

Former Magistrate joins SODELPA

Horniman Museum to return 72 artefacts to Nigeria

Yachting industry to work with regional partners

FEO proposes designated areas for campaign materials

NFP referred to FICAC for breach of Electoral Act

The road ahead for Fiji: ADB Report

Auckland City outclasses Rewa, through to semis

Rescuers race to free miners trapped in flooded mine in Mexico

Alleged sexual assault video now being investigated

OFC pleased with women’s development

Ratu Finau and Rotuma confirmed for Cokes

Jail term necessary: FICAC

Lusaka found guilty of murder

Fast5 netball exhibition matches this weekend

More than five tonnes of marijuana destroyed in Kadavu

Taiwan conducts drills as tensions with China rise

Natalei Eco-lodge receives timely boost

John Legend reveals the real reason his no longer good friends with Kanye West

Ratu Suliano irreplaceable: Namosi Provincial Council

Tears of joy as US bill clears Senate hurdle

Davidson Makes a Fashion Statement Following Kim breakup

Vehicle emissions table ahead of electric vehicle summit

Diamonds win historic gold for Australia

Snow closes some South Island roads

SODELPA MP has case to answer

Financial support remains a challenge

England 4x400m relay team disqualified

Biden denounces killing of four Muslims

Brad Pitt’s ‘Bullet Train’ pulls into station with $30.1M

Firefighters battle big blaze at Cuba tank farm for 2nd day

China July exports rise, with trade surplus at record-high

New convey of grain ships sets sail from Ukraine

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari hit back at Kevin Federline

Talks under way to broker ceasefire in Gaza

Economy headed towards pre-COVID-level: FRCS

Government continues to prioritize the needs of every Fijian

More children to undergo heart surgeries

Transnational crime thriving in the Pacific: Usamate

Lusaka’s judgment day today

Covid lockdown strands tourists on 'China's Hawaii'

42 Fijian workers leave for Australia and New Zealand

Exposure to drug trafficking among low-income youths in the region

Medical staff harassed during lockdowns

No case to answer ruling in MP’s case

Fijiana side back home

Haaland double for Man City

England wins relay gold

Knights survive Tigers scare

Losing start for new Man United manager

McKenzie misses three penalties in NPC draw

Suva falls at home

US to take part in military exercise near India's disputed border with China

Regional collaboration needed to tackle transnational crimes

Kadavu man pleaded with his friends back home before leaving

Fijian troops in Golan Heights acknowledged

10 men Tailevu Naitasiri holds DPL champs

Injury worries for Wallabies

17 missing, 121 hurt, 1 dead in fire at Cuban oil facility

Passport services to be provided in San Francisco

Nasinu's DPL hopes slipping away

Real risk of nuclear disaster in Ukraine

John Legend speaks out on abortion rights

Double victory for Fiji chess teams in India

Beqa Island under spotlight for marijuana cultivation

Fiji’s Trade Commission, gateway for US investors: PM

New concrete access road benefits students

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Break Up After 9 Months of Dating

Twelve Polish pilgrims killed and 32 injured

Second gold for Thompson Herah, sets new record

Shots fired at property in Auckland’s Papakura overnight

Global firm Subak funds NZ climate-focused research for first time

Actress Anne Heche hospitalized after car slams into L.A. home

US hits out at 'irresponsible' China amid attack rehearsal claims

Man fights for his life, in critical condition

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcome second child

Group of Fijians in the US to assist in dialysis treatments

Wallabies win in Argentina

Musk says Twitter deal could move ahead with ‘bot’ info

Death toll rises as Israel targets militants

DNF for Karan in 5000m

New lease of life for 30 children

Silktails out of RMC finals race

Drug and human trafficking prevalent in the region: Usamate

Panthers win without stars

Invest in technology: Kumar

Boat operators urged to follow safety measures

Third successive loss for All Blacks

Nunez saves Liverpool

US fireman finds 10 dead in house blaze are his family

Yasawa is last Farebrother challenger

Secondary school girls rugby starts

I do not operate any recruitment agency, says Naisara

Fijians welcome bus fare subsidy

Improved health services in Namosi satisfy Ratu Suliano

Teachers to assist parents fill out application forms: Kumar

AHC hosts successful Vuvale Sports Day

Hat-trick for Wasasala against Ba

Alex Jones must pay $4.1m in damages for Sandy Hook theories

Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday starrer gets U/A certificate

NRL debut for Turuva, Kikau out

Bollywood musical DDLJ accused of 'whitewashing'