Full Coverage
Ariana DeBose tries to stay grounded ahead of big Oscars night

The Indian Express
March 18, 2022 12:05 pm

Rita Moreno told her “Enjoy it, honey!” and that’s what Ariana DeBose has been doing this awards season.

The actor, who has been sweeping every accolade for her fiery portrayal of Anita in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story — the same role that won Moreno the Academy Award in 1962 — is heading into the Oscars on March 27 as an undisputable favorite in the best supporting actress category after several key wins at the Screen Actors Guild Awards and Sunday’s BAFTA ceremony.

It’s been a long whirlwind journey of traveling the globe, meeting huge stars and public speaking, but DeBose is doing everything she can to stay grounded. “I try to keep my feet on the ground and my heart in the heavens,” she said in a recent interview via Zoom from her home in New York City, explaining that she sleeps when she can, turns her phone off, plays with her cat and dogs and tries to check in with her friends.

“This is an extraordinary experience. It’s singular,” she added. “It’s impossible to describe and I won’t be able to describe it until well after it’s done. I’m trying to remain a human.”
In a year that saw many Latinos nominated after there were barely any in 2021, DeBose, who is Afro-Latina and gay, also spoke about diversity and how she is just happy to represent the communities that she belongs to.

