Arctic Monkeys close Leeds with huge singalong on UK return

Arctic Monkeys slipped a new tune in among some old favourites during a career-spanning headline set to close Leeds Festival on Sunday evening.

One of their first UK gigs in four years was played in front of legions of adoring fans in their home county.

“Hello Leeds, you’re looking well,” smiled singer Alex Turner.

Fellow Sheffield co-headliners Bring Me the Horizon brought out Doncastrian Yungblud as Branham Park turned into a cathedral of Yorkshire music.