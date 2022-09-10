Anushka Sharma pens a love note for Virat Kohli as he hits a ton

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

After hitting a hundred against Afghanistan at the T20I match at the Asia Cup on Thursday, Virat Kohli dedicated his win to his wife and actor Anushka Sharma and their daughter Vamika.

Actor Anushka Sharma is on seventh heaven after her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli scored a T20I hundred during the Asia Cup match against Afghanistan on Thursday. Anushka took to her social media platforms to write a heartwarming love note for Virat.

Sharing a series of pictures from his winning moment, Anushka wrote, “Forever with you through any and everything ❤️♾.”

Reacting to Anushka’s post, Virat posted heart icons on the post’s comment section. Her Sui Dhaga co-actor Varun Dhawan and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife and social media influencer and choreographer Dhanashree Verma too cheered for the couple. Actor Shraddha Kapoor wrote, “Whatta moment!!!🔥💃🏻💜,” whereas Sonali Bendre wrote, “Yayyyyy❤️.”

Virat, after smashing 122 against Afghanistan, dedicated his ton to wife and actor Anushka Sharma and their daughter Vamika. He said, “I feel blessed , grateful. The last two-and-half years have taught me a lot. I am going to turn 34 soon. Angry celebrations are a thing of the past. You see me standing here because one person has put things in perspective for me. That’s Anushka. This hundred is for her and for our little daughter Vamika as well.”