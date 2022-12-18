Ant-Man 3’s Jonathan Majors Wanted to Play a Supervillain - Not a Villain

[Source: CBR]

As he looks forward to seeing how his Kang the Conqueror plays out on the big screen, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Jonathan Majors says he wanted to ensure one small detail was emphasized with his Marvel Cinematic Universe villain — that it came with a “super” prefix.

Major spoke about his role as Kang during an interview with Entertainment Weekly, revealing that he wanted to play a supervillain in the upcoming movie rather than an ordinary bad guy. The Creed III actor referenced the Shakespeare tragedy Othello when talking about his character and the interest he had in playing such a powerful antagonist. “The first thing that was pitched to me was, he’s a villain, and I went, ‘Hmm,'” he said. “And they were like, he’s a supervillain, and I went, ‘Hmm, I’m into that.’ But why was I into that? Because [of] classical texts. I mean, I do want to play Othello, but, in Othello, you’ve always got to be careful about Iago, because Iago, that guy, that’s the most complex character. There’s very little he won’t do.”

Majors has been hyping his role as Kang the Conqueror since joining the MCU, first appearing as Kang’s multiversal variant, He Who Remains, in the Disney+ TV series Loki. Introduced in the Season 1 finale of the show, He Who Remains comes face-to-face with Loki and Sylvie after being introduced as the all-knowing being who ensures no timelines branch from his Sacred Timeline.

Majors’ Kang the Conqueror is set to become the main antagonist in the Multiverse saga, starring in an arc of films including Avengers: The Kang Dynasty in 2025 and Avengers: Secret Wars in 2026. Considering his growing importance in the MCU, Majors has been preparing intensely for his role, putting on extra muscle to ensure Kang looks as intimidating as possible. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania director Peyton Reed went as far as to suggest Kang is more formidable than Thanos against The Avengers.

Though Majors has downplayed such comparisons, he admitted “The Mad Titan” was one of the inspirations behind his Kang the Conqueror, praising Josh Brolin for his portrayal of the genocidal warlord in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. He also pointed to other baddies and antiheroes like Ultron and Loki, saying they each had intriguing qualities which he integrated to make his character formidable.

Majors joins a highly-acclaimed cast in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, including Paul Rudd as Ant-Man/Scott Lang and Evangeline Lilly as the Wasp/Hope van Dyne as well as Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas and Bill Murray in an unspecified role. The film marks the third in the Ant-Man franchise, following the original movie in 2015 and Ant-Man and the Wasp in 2018.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premieres in theaters on Feb. 17, 2023.