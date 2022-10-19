Another Major Young Avenger May Debut in WandaVision's Agatha Spinoff

[Photo: CBR.com]

Two Young Avengers may be making their Marvel Cinematic Debut debut in the upcoming Disney+ show Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

According to Murphy’s Multiverse, the show, which spins off of WandaVision, had a casting call leak in June 2022 seeking an actor between the ages of 17 and 20 to play a gay, lead character. This role is described as “witty” and “astute” and a “bit of a fanboy.”

Many fans have taken these phrases as an indication that Coven of Chaos may introduce Billy Kaplan, better known as Wiccan of the Young Avengers.

An additional leak saw the show requesting a different actor of roughly the same age to play another gay male.

They would have a “great sense of humor” and “a kind soul.” Based on the age and sexuality of this character, as well as the possibility of Billy featuring on the show, many fans have extrapolated this to mean Teddy Altman, the Young Avengers’ Hulkling, could also appear in the series.