Anne Heche's warning to Portia de Rossi about dating Ellen DeGeneres

Anne Heche died following a fiery car accident.[Source: NZ Herald]

Late actress Anne Heche previously revealed she told Portia de Rossi not to date her ex-girlfriend, Ellen DeGeneres, and warned her of “red flags”.

During a 2021 episode of her Better Together podcast with Heather Duffy, the star said she “warned” de Rossi against beginning a relationship with the comedian.

Heche dated DeGeneres for three years before they split in 2000, and the actress claimed she also suffered a mental health breakdown after the relationship ended.

Heche told Duffy, “By the way, I warned her.”

“Portia even asked me about Ellen,” she continued.

“Portia came to my wedding [to ex-husband Coleman ‘Coley’ Laffoon in 2001] because I was on Ally McBeal with her. Portia even said, ‘I’m gonna go after Ellen.'”

But Heche warned the actress that she wasn’t going to be the star of that relationship.

“You won’t be the poster child, girl, because guess what, that poster child has already been taken,” Heche told her. “And by the way, it wasn’t a great spot. But, yours ain’t gonna be any easier.”

She went on to tell de Rossi, “And I’m telling you now, like, red flag, red flag, red flag!”

Heche also joked: “I realised that Ellen drove a Porsche … and then she married one. All she used to do was drive Porsches and she collected them and I just thought it was so stupid because they were so loud.”

Heche also previously told Page Six that her relationship with the talkshow host left her “cancelled” from the entertainment industry for 10 years.

“I didn’t do a studio picture for 10 years,” she said. “I was fired from a $10 million picture deal and did not see the light of day in a studio picture.”

Heche died in hospital following a car crash in which she was the only driver. The crash was ruled an accident according to a report released by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

The late actress died of “inhalation and thermal injuries”, and the report also listed a “sternal fracture due to blunt trauma” under “other significant conditions.”

The star was “peacefully taken off life support” on Sunday, August 14, after being declared brain dead two days earlier. She is survived by her sons Homer and Atlas.