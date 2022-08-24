Anne Heche's final resting place revealed one week after her death

Anne Heche's final resting place has been revealed one week after she died. [Source: NZ Herald]

The actress who died on August 12 after slipping in a coma following a devastating car accident will be laid to rest alongside some of Hollywood’s greatest.

Her death certificate, obtained by People magazine, records the star’s final resting place as the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles.

The certificate also revealed that Heche’s choice of disposition was cremation/burial, which took place on August 18, four days after she was taken off life support.

It comes after the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner ruled her death as an accident and said she died after inhaling smoke and suffering thermal injuries.

They also detailed the 53-year-old actress – who passed away last week – had a “sternal fracture due to blunt trauma”, which was labelled a “significant condition”, which typically takes place after the chest smacks into the steering wheel after car collisions.

Heche was in a coma for roughly a week before it was announced she was “not expected to survive” on August 12, the same day the former Dancing with the Stars contestant was declared legally dead by the state of California.

Despite this, the actress was kept on life support until August 14 to help preserve her organs for donations, something she had wanted.

At the time of her legal death, a representative for Heche said: “Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend.

Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy.

Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.”

While her 20-year-old son Homer – who she had with her ex, Coley Laffoon – shared his “deep, wordless sadness” about the loss of his mother, who is also survived by Atlas, her 13-year-old son with ex James Tupper.

He said: “After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness.

Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom.”

Following her being declared legally dead, the Los Angeles Police Department announced they would no longer continue to investigate the crash.