Anil Kapoor was the very first choice in Munnabhai MBBS

One of the greatest films of all time, Munnabhai MBBS (2003), completes 19 years today, on December 19.

Over the years, we have brought to the readers some very fascinating and not-so-known trivia about the film. Last year, on the 18th anniversary, we unveiled the fact that Divya Dutta was offered a part.

But later, the character was tweaked and was played by Mumaith Khan.

Also, Bollywood Hungama exclusively spoke to Sajid Samji, who played a cameo in a scene featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sunil Dutt.

The writer-director brought to the fore some fascinating episodes regarding the shooting of the movie.

Now, on the 19th anniversary, we bring to you an anecdote that never got spread the way it should have.

In an interview, director Rajkumar Hirani confessed that his first choice for the role of Murli Prasad Sharma aka Munna was none other than Anil Kapoor.

Rajkumar Hirani said, “My first choice was Anil Kapoor because he had played a lot of ‘bhai’ roles in films like Tezaab (1988).

At that stage, I thought that he might be the right guy to do this role.

But then, the film went through a huge journey, even after Vinod (Vidhu Vinod Chopra) stepped in as a producer. (We also approached Shah Rukh Khan) and finally, at one stage, Sanju (Sanjay Dutt) seemed just right for the part.

This is because he has the physique where he can look like a ‘bhai’.

Also, with his dropping eyes and charming smile, he seems like someone whose heart is in the right place.

Now, I look back and can say that he was the right choice.”