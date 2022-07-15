Angels and Demons' weaves together Jeffrey Epstein

[Source: CNN News]

(CNN)”Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons” is a fitting name for a docuseries that at times seems to be at war with itself — part business examination of the brand’s rise and fall, part expose of former CEO Les Wexner’s ties to the late Jeffrey Epstein.

Yet those threads come together before it’s over, exposing a corporate culture that ultimately led to the company’s unravelling.

Part one is a fairly standard look at Wexner’s business acumen in acquiring the lingerie outfit and transforming it into a multi-billion-dollar enterprise, inspiring cultish devotion among employees while facing ever-escalating pressure to make the marketing more provocative.

Soaring for a time, the latter impulse gradually drifted toward what one observer describes as the thin line between high-end fashion and soft-core pornography.

Yet Wexner’s success, which made him the richest man in Ohio, also brought Epstein into his orbit, eventually leading to allegations that the latter leveraged his affiliation with the company as part of his predatory behaviour.

As for what Wexner might have known, the executive (who declined to be interviewed for the docuseries but is shown extensively in an earlier video) and his representatives staunchly denied any awareness, saying that he severed ties with Epstein in 2007. They echo his statement in 2019 in which he said,

“I would not have continued to work with any individual capable of such egregious, sickening behaviour as has been reported about him.”

The hardest-to-explain aspect of the story involves Wexner granting Epstein power of attorney over his assets.

Michael Gross, author of the book “Model,” suggests that given the closeness of the men, it was hard for many to be shocked Wexner’s name would come up “as the Jeffrey Epstein onion was unpeeled.”