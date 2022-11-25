Andor’s Denise Gough Reacts to Her Game of Thrones Spinoff's Cancellation

[Source: CBR]

Denise Gough recalled how she took the news regarding the rejection of her Game of Thrones spinoff, Bloodmoon.

Sitting down with The Hollywood Reporter, Gough was asked what she could share about the scrapped pilot which was filmed in 2019 and cost $30 million to make.

While she couldn’t share any specific details, the actor did open up about her experience working on the project.

“It was wonderful, without a doubt; I was able to work alongside some incredible people. In the end, though, things did not go well,” Gough explained. “And the point is that this kind of thing happens all the time. Perhaps people think that, this being Game of Thrones, the news of its cancellation is devastating.”

Gough went on to clarify why she did not consider the pilot’s rejection devastating, noting that she believes it was part of a bigger plan. “For me, everything happens for a reason and everything happens the way it’s supposed to.

When our pilot episode wasn’t chosen, when the production didn’t go forward, I didn’t feel devastated. Because, obviously, it wasn’t destined to happen.”

“So, I went back home, to the theater, and then I was contacted by, if possible, an even bigger franchise,” Gough continued “I found a role that is closer to those I usually play.

And the channel has gone on to produce another GOT series that, from what I’ve heard, did pretty well.” The “even bigger” franchise she refers to is Star War’s new series Andor, available on Disney+.

Bloodmoon was to be set in Westeros’ Age of Heroes, a time before the arrival of the Andals and Rhoynar and began when the First Men formed a pact with the giants and the children of the forest, ending centuries of war.

This era of peace was followed by the Long Night, which saw Westeros darkened by a generation-long winter and the first arrival of the White Walkers.

The Age of Heroes includes names mentioned in Game of Thrones, such as Bran Stark’s namesake Bran the Builder, who founded House Stark and built the Wall following the defeat of the White Walkers.

HBO has a number of other Game of Thrones spinoffs in the works, such as The Sea Snake, centered around House of the Dragon’s Corlys Velaryon, played by Steve Toussaint.

There is also Ten Thousand Ships, telling the story of Nymeria and the diaspora of the Rhoynar as they fled Essos to Westeros.

A sequel to Game of Thrones, focused on Jon Snow following the events of the show is also in the early stages of development as well as an adaptation of creator George R.R. Martin’s A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, titled The Tales of Dunk and Egg.

The House of the Dragon is available to stream on HBO Max.