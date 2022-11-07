Ana de Armas’ John Wick Spinoff to Start Filming Soon

[Source: CBR]

The future of the John Wick franchise is set to expand beyond the scope of Keanu Reeves’ titular assassin, with Ana de Armas soon set to film the spinoff film Ballerina.

During a recent earnings call with investors, Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer shared that the spinoff movie will start production next week, as reported via IndieWire.

Ballerina will follow de Armas as the titular ballet dancer-turned-assassin who seeks revenge against the people who killed her family. Trained at the ballet school featured in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, the character provides a vengeful heroine to expand the John Wick universe. While few plot and character details are publicly known about the film, it has been confirmed that Len Wiseman (the Underworld films) will serve as director.

Wiseman will work off a script by the dup of Shay Hatten (John Wick 4, Army of the Dead) and Emerald Fennell (Killing Eve, Drifters).

While Hatten comes into the spinoff having worked on the script for the 2019 threequel John Wick: Chapter 3 and the upcoming fourth film, Fennell will make her debut with the franchise.

The actor-turned-screenwriter is riding momentum off a 2021 Best Original Screenplay Oscar win for 2020’s ultimate female-revenge flick, Promising Young Woman, which also earned a nod for her work as director. She was also attached to pen HBO Max’s live-action Zatanna DC Comics film, although that project became yet another casualty in Warner Bros. Discovery’s recent content purge.

Ballerina will be the next installment in de Armas’ extensive action portfolio, which boasts supporting roles in the conclusion of Daniel Craig’s James Bond Saga in No Time To Die, Denis Villeneuve’s 2017 Blade Runner 2049 and, most recently, the Russo Brothers’ The Gray Man.

Ballerina will also not be her first time leading a large franchise, following the success of Rian Johnson’s 2019 film, Knives Out, whose sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, will hit Netflix on Dec. 23.

The actor will now bear the accolade of leading the very first spinoff film for the successful John Wick franchise.

To date, there have been no further casting announcements alongside de Armas and there has been no confirmation on whether Keanu Reeves’ John Wick will make an appearance in the feature film.