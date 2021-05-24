Amitabh Bachchan sends legal notice to pan masala brand

Amitabh Bachchan has sent a legal notice to a pan masala brand which continues to air commercials featuring him despite the actor terminating contract.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has sent a legal notice to a pan masala brand that has continued to air TV commercials featuring him despite termination of contract. He had announced his withdrawal from the Kamla Pasand campaign in October after a national anti-tobacco organisation requested him to refrain from endorsing a pan masala brand to help prevent youngsters from getting addicted to tobacco. Bachchan was also trolled on social media for the campaign.

“Came to know from the office of Mr Bachchan, that Legal notice has been sent to Kamala Pasand, to stop Broadcasting the TV commercials with Mr Bachchan immediately.. as it was noticed that despite termination of the Endorsement agreement ‘ Kamala Pasand ‘ has ignored the same and is seen to continue Airing the TV Commercials,” a source close to the actor confirmed.