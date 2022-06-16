Amber Heard Says Johnny Depp's Witnesses Were paid

[Source: NewsHub]

Amber Heard has called a number of the witnesses that Johnny Depp’s team called on during their defamation trial “paid employees” and “randos.”

Depp, 59, filed a $50 million lawsuit against ex-wife Heard, 36, over a 2018 op-ed in The Washington Post, in which she said that she was a domestic abuse survivor.

Following a six-week trial, the jury on June 1 awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. The judge adjusted the punitive damages to $350,000, as Virginia law limits punitive damages.

Heard, who had countersued for $100 million, was awarded $2 million by the jury, which found that Depp’s former attorney, Adam Waldman, had made defamatory comments about the Aquaman star.

Sitting down with NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie for her first interview since the verdict, Heard said that the judgment going largely in Depp’s favor was inevitable, given his celebrity status and selection of purportedly random witnesses.

In a preview of the primetime special, which was aired Today on Monday, Guthrie said: “The jury looked at the evidence you presented, they listened to your testimony and they did not believe you. They thought you were lying.”

Among the list of witnesses testifying toward the trial’s conclusion was supermodel Kate Moss, who Heard mentioned at one point during her own time on the stand.

Recounting an argument in which she alleged that Depp tried to hit her sister, Heard testified: “I just instantly think of Kate Moss and the stairs, and I swung at him. In all my relationships to date, I hadn’t [delivered] a blow. For the first time, I hit him square in the face.”

The statement opened the door for Depp’s team have Moss testify on their client’s behalf in what turned out to be an instant blow to Heard’s claims.

During her virtual testimony, which lasted less than four minutes, Moss debunked the rumor, as she revealed that she had slipped while walking down a rain-soaked flight of stairs as she and Depp vacationed in Jamaica in the 1990s.

“I screamed because I didn’t know what happened to me and I was in pain, and he came running back to help me and carried me to my room and brought me medical attention,” Moss testified.

When Moss was asked if Depp had ever pushed her down a flight of stairs, the supermodel stated: “No, he never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs.”