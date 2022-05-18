Amber Heard denies striking Johnny Depp and doctoring photos

Amber Heard. [Source: BBC News]

Johnny Depp’s legal team has accused Amber Heard of using drugs, striking him and manipulating photos she has used as evidence of his alleged abuse.

Heard, 38, was being cross-examined about her allegations that Depp could be violent while using alcohol and drugs.

The 58-year-old actor is suing his ex-wife for $50m (£40m) for a column she wrote in which she claimed to be a victim of domestic abuse.

He has denied ever assaulting her.

Depp’s lawyers cross-examined Heard on her version of events related to a lengthy 2015 argument between the former couple, which took place while in Australia.

That argument has been raised repeatedly over the course of the trial.

Depp has claimed his ex-wife severed his fingertip by throwing a vodka bottle at him.

Heard has told jurors that Depp sexually violated her with a bottle.

In court on Tuesday, Depp’s lawyer questioned why Heard did not seek medical attention despite claiming she suffered cuts and bruises during the chaotic fight.