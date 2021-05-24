Home

Amazon Prime Video’s Unpaused to stream from January 21

Bollywood Hungama
January 7, 2022 3:35 am
[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Unpaused: Naya Safar showcases five unique stories that provide a window into how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed us, making us value life and emotions more than ever.

Vignettes of raw human emotions like love, longing, fear, and friendship – sensitively brought to life by filmmakers such as Shikha Makan, Ruchir Arun, Nupur Asthana, Ayappa KM, and Nagraj Manjule.

Prime Video today announced that the Hindi anthology, Unpaused: Naya Safar will premiere globally on 21st January 2022 in more than 240 countries and territories.

Following the overwhelming response of the first edition, Unpaused, which had premiered in 2020, the sequel of the Amazon Original anthology will offer five Hindi short films, each delving uniquely into the relatable challenges that the pandemic has inflicted on everyone while stressing the need to embrace a positive outlook as everyone welcomes the New Year.

