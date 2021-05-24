Alia Bhatt – Ranbir Kapoor wedding date confirmed

The wedding of the year, where Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will become husband and wife, is around the corner.

The actual Alia-Ranbir wedding date is April 14.

The couple is tying the sacred knot on April 14, at a very private function to be attended only by close family.

A close friend of the couple spills the beans, “On April 14, Alia and Ranbir will go through the wedding ceremony at Alia’s residence.

This wedding will be attended only by the couple’s immediate family.

Then on the evening of April 15, Alia and Ranbir will host a family dinner to be attended by both extended families.

On April 16, is the wedding reception for which all of Alia and Ranbir’s friends and family will be invited.”