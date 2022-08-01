Alia Bhatt is guest at Express Adda today

[Source: The Indian Express]

AT a time when the Hindi film industry appears to be going through a rough patch with several big-budget releases not faring well, actor Alia Bhatt delivered a hit with Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The successful theatrical run of this Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed movie, in which the 29-year-old Alia played the titular protagonist, cemented her position as one of contemporary Indian cinema’s most accomplished actors.

Alia is the chief guest at Express Adda on Monday.

Article continues after advertisement

Daughter of director-producer Mahesh Bhatt and actor Soni Razdan, Alia is making her debut as a producer with Darlings, which releases on Netflix on August 5.

Alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, she will also feature in the Hollywood thriller Heart of Stone, directed by British filmmaker Tom Harper, while her much-anticipated superhero movie, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, is scheduled for a September release.