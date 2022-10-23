Alex Turner on the Arctic Monkeys' musical evolution

Alex Turner formed Arctic Monkeys in 2002 with friends he'd known since primary school [Source: BBC]

Alex Turner is out of breath.

The Arctic Monkeys frontman has just blazed through a guitar solo on Body Paint – the swaggering, Bowie-esque centrepiece of their new album, The Car – on TV institution Later with Jools Holland.

“You’ve parched me out there,” he pants. “Could someone get me a water?”

Unusually, the Arctics are the only band in the studio. For the first time in 15 years, the show is devoting an entire episode to a single act – an honour reserved for rock legends like REM, Radiohead, Metallica and Oasis.

Turner and his band-mates appreciate the enormity of the situation. They film additional takes and switch up their setlist to ensure the new music is conveyed with appropriate punch and panache.

“Gotta make this one count,” says Turner as the recording runs into its second hour. “We’ll do an acoustic one, and then Born To Run.”

The promised Springsteen cover never materialises. Nor does the band’s hellraising 2007 hit Brianstorm, despite guitarist Jamie Cook idly bashing out the riff between takes. But, with almost twice as much Monkey business as they’d bargained for, the audience leaves on a high.