Alaya F celebrates two years of Jawaani Jaaneman

Alaya F, granddaughter of Kabir Bedi and daughter of Pooja Bedi, took to Instagram and posted a video from Jawaani Jaaneman to mark the anniversary.

Actor Alaya F on Monday marked two years of her debut film Jawaani Jaaneman and said it was a blessing to be a part of the comedy drama.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film chronicled the story of a 40-year-old man, played by Saif Ali Khan, whose life turns upside down when he discovers he has a 20-something daughter (Alaya).

Article continues after advertisement

The actor, granddaughter of Kabir Bedi and daughter of Pooja Bedi, took to Instagram and posted a video from the film to mark the anniversary.

“The film that changed my whole life turns two. Even two years later, anything related to #JawaaniJaaneman makes me so emotional. What a blessing it was to be a part of this project with the most amazing people. Forever grateful for ‘Jawaani Jaaneman,’” the 24-year-old wrote.