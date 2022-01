Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchan Pandey to release on March 18, 2022

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchan Pandey has a new release date. After much delay amid the pandemic, the makers have unveiled new posters of the upcoming movie along with the release date, March 18, 2022.

Apart from Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon, Bachchan Pandey also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Snehal Daabbi, Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar, Abhimanyu Singh and Saharsh Kumar Shukla.

It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.