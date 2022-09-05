Akshay Kumar says Kapil is responsible for his films flopping at the box office

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Comedian Kapil Sharma will be back on the TV screens with a brand new season of his popular comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show.

The team had gone on a hiatus for their world tour but will be back on Sony TV on September 10 with several familiar and new faces joining the team.

The first promo of the first three episodes is out already which features Cuttputlli stars Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh, Maharani actress Huma Qureshi and Babli Bouncer actress Tamannaah Bhatia.

Article continues after advertisement

In the promo, Kapil Sharma welcomes Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh on the stage.

He asks, “Paji, har birthday pe aap ek saal chhote kaise ho jaate ho (Brother, how do you manage to look younger on every birthday)?” Akshay Kumar quips, “Yeh aadmi itni nazar lagata hai sab cheezo pe… meri filmo pe, paiso pe nazar daal di…ab filmein nahi chal rahi koi (This man jinxes everything I do, my films, my money…now none of my films are working).”

This leaves Kapil, Archana Puran Singh and the audience in splits.

This season will see Kapil Sharma return as the host along with Sumona Chakravarti playing the role of his wife, Kiku Sharda plays Gudiya Laundry wali), Chandan as his friend.

The new recruits include Srishti Rode (Gazal), Gaurav Dubey (Saas), Srikant Maski (Pushpa), Siddharth Sagar(Ustaad), Satinder Soni (Saala), and Ishtiyak Khan (Sasur) .