Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and team Ram Setu receive legal notice

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Even before a teaser has been released by the makers, Ram Setu seems to have landed in trouble.

Starring Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead roles, the film arrives in theatres in Diwali.

Before that, the makers of the team have received legal notice sent by Subramanian Swamy.

Subramanian Swamy took to Twitter and wrote, “Mumbai cinema [or is it sin-e-ma] wallas have a bad habit of falsifying and misappropriation.

Hence to teach them Intellectual Property Rights, I have through Satya Sabharwal Adv issued Legal Notice to Cine Actor Akshay Kumar (Bhatia) and 8 others for distorting Ram Setu saga.”

The Supreme Court adjourned the plea on Monday which was filed by Subramanian Swamy.

As per Live Law India, the plea “seeking directions to the Centre for declaring Ram Setu as a national heritage monument.

The issue of declaring Ram Setu as a National Heritage monument was raised by Dr Swamy, in his plea filed in 2007 against Sethusamudram Ship Channel project for protection of Ram Setu. Under the Sethusamudram project, an 83-km-long deep water channel was to be created, linking Mannar with Palk Strait, by extensive dredging and removal of the limestone shoals which constitute the mythological Sethu.”

As per a report in ANI, advocate Satya Sabarwal, who sent the legal notice on behalf of Swamy, said, “My client in 2007, has successfully argued before the Supreme Court for the preservation and protection of the Rama Setu and had opposed the Sethusamudram Ship Channel Project of the Government of India which envisaged rupturing the Rama Setu [held to be sacred by Hindus], on August 31, 2007, the Supreme Court was pleased to pass stay Order against any plan to demolish or damage the Rama Setu. This was on the grounds that faith and worship is a constitutional imperative.”

The notice further read, “It has come to my Client’s knowledge that, a Movie namely Ram Setu has been filmed and is set to be released on August 24. That Court proceedings are an integral part of saving the Ram Setu being demolished by previous Governments and if the same is being picturized in the Addressee’s film, then my Client has contributed in the film vide the Court proceedings initiated and my Client is bound to be recognized for the same with correct picturization of original facts and the Original Petitioner’s name used anywhere in the film.”

Directed by Abhishek Sharma and creatively produced by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi (Prithviraj Chauhan), the film is an action-adventure drama that brings forward a story deeply rooted in Indian cultural and historical heritage.

The film carries a power-packed star cast led by superstar Akshay Kumar and features Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha.