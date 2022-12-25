Akshay Kumar calls Raksha Bandhan his “finest” film ever ahead of its TV premiere

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

2022 was rather an eventful year for Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, given that his four films were released in theatres along with an OTT release as well.

However, none of them managed to gain success and acclaim. One of them was his August release Raksha Bandhan.

The light-hearted drama received mixed reviews from critics and eventually performed poorly at the box office.

However, now, months after its theatre release, Raksha Bandhan is all set to premiere on TV.

Ahead of its television premiere, Akshay Kumar took to his social media handle and shared a video montage, including some interesting scenes from the film.

However, it was his caption that grabbed everyone’s attention. Instagramming the video, AK wrote, “Mein jaanta hoon ki meri yeh film Box Office pe nahi chali.

Phir bhi dil se keh raha hoon ki yeh meri zindagi ki sabse behtareen film hai (I know that this film of mine did not work at the box office. Still I can say this is the best movie of my life).

Khiladi Kumar further appealed to his fans to watch the TV premiere of the film, which is scheduled to be broadcast on December 24 on Zee Cinema.

A section of his fans agreed with him, and extended their support in the comments section.