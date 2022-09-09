Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra increase curiosity in these posters of Thank God

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Just a day ago, we had reported in an exclusive piece of news that the trailer of Thank God will be releasing on September 9.

Now right before the release, the makers decided to give everyone a glimpse of the characters from the film and released character posters of the male leads, Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra.

The actors will be seen in the role of Chitragupt and common man respectively.

Recently a poster of Ajay Devgn was released where he was seen representing the modern avatar of Chitragupt, who is said to be a record keeper of human deeds in heaven as per Indian mythology.

The actor was seen in an-all-black well suited avatar for his character in the film. His poster was released with the caption saying, “This Diwali, Chitragupt is coming to play the game of life with you and your family! Get ready for the grand release of #ThankGod!”

On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra too looked suave in his gentleman avatar.

The actor is expected to play the role of a common man.

His poster was released with the caption that said, “This Diwali, hoga sabhi karmon ka hisaab, when a common man comes face to face with Chitragupt in the game of life!”

Besides, them, Thank God will also see Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra reunite with their De De Pyaar De and Aiyaari co-star Rakul Preet Singh.

The film is expected to be a comedy directed by Indra Kumar and produced by T-Series.

While trailer hits the tube on September 9, the film is expected to release on October 25.