AI rapper FN Meka dropped by Capitol over racial stereotyping

[Source: BBC]

A record label has cut ties with an AI rapper after criticism it contained racial stereotypes, including repeated use of the N-word.

FN Meka is an artificial intelligence musician given the appearance of a black male cyborg.

But Capitol Music Group (CMG) faced a backlash for signing the rapper.

In a statement announcing they had severed ties, CMG offered its “deepest apologies to the black community for our insensitivity”.

FN Meka currently has more than 500,000 monthly Spotify subscribers and more than one billion views on its TikTok account.

Its Instagram account, which has more than 220,000 followers, has been made private.

FN Meka’s songs are performed by an anonymous black man, according to Anthony Martini who is one of the cofounders of Factory New, a company responsible for the AI.

In an interview in 2021, he said a human voice “performs the vocals, but we are working towards the ability to have a computer come up with and perform its own words – and even collaborate with other computers as co-writers”.