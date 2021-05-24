Home

Aditi Rao Hydari reveals why she joined movies

The Indian Express
February 1, 2022 4:26 pm

Aditi Rao Hydari, who’s been a part of film industries across India, spoke about her journey, making fearless choices and being the muse of filmmakers like Mani Ratnam.

Aditi Rao Hydari jokingly says that working across industries means getting mixed up between languages many times. “Because it’s all happening simultaneously, I’m always confused. When I’m supposed to speak Telugu, I start speaking Tamil. It’s such a big mess. But I really enjoy it,” she told indianexpress.com with a laugh.

Aditi was seen in movies The Girl on the Train, Sardar Ka Grandson, Maha Samudram (Telugu) and Netflix anthology Ajeeb Daastaans (Geeli Pucchi) in 2021. “What I’ve gotten out of it is a big adventure. I’m very grateful for everything good that’s happened amidst the chaos,” she said.

Tagged as a pan-India actor, Aditi has been active for over 15 years, proving her versatility in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi and other languages. Her popular Hindi films include Yeh Saali Zindagi, Wazir, Bhoomi and Padmaavat, apart from Sammohanam, V and Psycho in south India. She even sang “Kaathodu Kaathanen” along with Dhanush in Jail (2021).

