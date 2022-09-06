Adele on Emmy win: Trust me to officially have an EGO

[Source: BBC]

Pop star Adele is one step closer to EGOT status, after winning an Emmy for her TV concert special, Adele: One Night Only.

The term refers to stars who’ve won the grand slam of US awards – an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony, covering TV, music, film and theatre respectively.

Adele’s Emmy adds to her 15 Grammys and Oscar for the Bond theme Skyfall.

“I’m pleased as punch!” said the star on receiving her latest prize. “Trust me to officially have an EGO.”

The 34-year-old posed with her latest statue in a pair of Instagram photos, adding a laughing emoji to her message.

The show combined a warts-and-all Oprah Winfrey interview with a performance at Los Angeles’ Griffith Observatory, attended by stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, Ava DuVernay, Selena Gomez, Drake, Kris Jenner and Ellen DeGeneres.

It won four other prizes at the Emmys, for direction, sound mixing, lighting design and camerawork.