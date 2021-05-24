Home

Adele gets Spotify to take shuffle button off all album pages

| @BBCWorld
November 22, 2021 5:42 am
[Source: BBC]

Adele has persuaded Spotify to take the shuffle button off all album pages so tracks play in the artist’s own order.

The singer tweeted: “We don’t create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason.

The streaming service replied “anything for you”. A statement later hailed their “new premium feature… to make play the default button on all albums”.

Article continues after advertisement

A Spotify spokesperson said they were “excited” to be rolling out the feature which was “long requested by both users and artists”.

The spokesperson said Spotify users could still choose to shuffle an album, but the system would default to playing tracks in the order chosen by the artist.

Adele’s 30 – her first album in six years – was available on Spotify from its release on Friday.

This marked a change from her last album – 25 – which could only be bought physically or downloaded when it was released in November 2015.

It became the fastest-selling album in British history, shifting more than 800,000 copies in its first week.

It was not until June 2016 that it was made available on streaming sites such as Spotify, Apple Music and Tidal.

