Adele: Emotion and simplicity are enough

Adele told fans she was “so happy” to be back on stage as she briefly became overwhelmed at the start of her first public concert for five years.

The pop superstar’s composure momentarily cracked as she took in the huge audience in London’s Hyde Park during the opening lines of Hello.

She quickly resumed singing and went on to play a crowd-pleasing two-hour set for the 65,000 fans in her home city.

“It’s so strange to be in front of a crowd again,” she told them.

This would not have been her live comeback if a Las Vegas residency that was scheduled to start in January had gone ahead. But she postponed it 24 hours before the first show, tearfully informing ticket-holders it “ain’t ready”.

She told Friday’s show that she would announce the rearranged US dates “very, very soon”, and that she was waiting for one more piece of equipment to be ready.

Her initial show of her feelings was a display of the down-to-earth persona that is a big part of her appeal.

It soon became obvious that the glammed-up girl next door can still push emotional buttons few other pop stars can reach.

She appeared overwhelmed again as she watched the crowd belt out the chorus to Someone Like You, and few of the 18 bittersweet torch songs she performed were not accompanied by heartfelt sing-alongs.

As well as those flashes of emotion, she appeared visibly relieved, too, at being back on a big stage.

She did perform two television specials to promote her latest album 30 in November, but this was her first proper ticketed gig.

“I get so nervous before each show but I love being up here,” she said on Friday.

Lots of those who were due to see her in Vegas will wonder why she couldn’t have got on stage there too. She clearly feels guilty about that debacle.

She told the London crowd she knew lots of people felt let down, “which is mortifying for me”. But she said she “had to” take that decision. She has still not quite explained why.

Her set-up for the BST Hyde Park festival wasn’t especially complicated. She stood in front of a six-piece band and three backing singers, who were arranged on two 2ft steps.