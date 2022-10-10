Adam and Pregnant Wife Behati Enjoy a Beach Day Weeks After DM Scandal

Adam and Pregnant Wife Behati enjoys a day at the beach. [Photo Credit: ENews]

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo, who is expecting their third child, were spotted on a California beach weeks after an Instagram model accused him of having an affair with her, which he denied.

Everything is beachy keen between Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo.

On Oct. 8, weeks after the Maroon 5 frontman denied affair accusations, he and the pregnant Victoria’s Secret model were spotted looking cosy on a day out by the seaside with their family in central California. Behati, who is pregnant with the couple’s third child, was all smiles as she sat by her husband on a blanket on the sand. The group also enjoyed a bike ride together.

The pair, who share two daughters, have put up a united front since Instagram model Sumner Stroh’s alleged on social media that she’d had an affair with Adam, sharing flirty DMs she said he sent her, and have appeared together in public a few times since the scandal broke. Last week, Adam returned to the stage, performing with Maroon 5 at Shaquille O’Neal Foundation’s The Event fundraiser in Las Vegas, for the first time since responding to the allegations and Behati was spotted supporting him backstage.

In his response to Sumner’s allegations, the musician wrote on his Instagram Story Sept. 20, “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”