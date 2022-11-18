Actor won't attend Golden Globes

[Source: BBC Entertainment]

Actor Brendan Fraser has said he will not attend Hollywood’s Golden Globe Awards next year after accusing their former president of assaulting him.

The star, known for The Mummy movies, is tipped for awards success for his comeback film role in The Whale.

In 2018, he said Philip Berk, head of Golden Globes organising body the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, had groped his bottom in 2003.

Fraser has previously said the incident “made me retreat” and “feel reclusive”.

The HFPA found that Mr Berk “inappropriately touched” Fraser, but that it “was intended to be taken as a joke and not as a sexual advance”.

Asked in a new interview with GQ whether he would go to next year’s Golden Globes if invited, Fraser replied: “I have more history with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association than I have respect for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. No, I will not participate.

“It’s because of the history that I have with them. And my mother didn’t raise a hypocrite. You can call me a lot of things, but not that.”

The 2003 incident happened at an event at the Beverly Hills Hotel, and Fraser previously told the magazine he felt Mr Berk’s finger as he started “moving it around”.