Actor Kit Connor says he was 'forced' to come out

Actor Kit Connor. [Photo Credit: BBC Entertainment]

Heartstopper star Kit Connor has revealed on Twitter that he is bisexual – but suggested he only came out because he was forced to do so.

The English actor posted: “I’m bi. Congrats on forcing an 18-year-old to out himself. I think some of you missed the point of the show. Bye.”

Connor plays Nick in the hit Netflix love story about two teenage boys.

He has previously spoken about social media users “pressuring us to come out when maybe we’re not ready”.

The star, who has also appeared in Elton John biopic Rocketman and the TV adaptation of His Dark Materials, tweeted in May: “Twitter is so funny man. Apparently, some people on here know my sexuality better than I do…”

He then told the Reign with Josh Smith podcast there was “a danger” to speculating on social media.

He said: “In the cast, we’re all 18 and we have a few people in their early 20s, and even with those older members of the cast, we’re all so young, and to start speculating about our sexualities and maybe pressuring us to come out when maybe we’re not ready…

“I feel like I’m perfectly confident and comfortable in my sexuality, but I don’t feel the need to… I’m not too big on labels and things like that. I’m not massive about that and I don’t feel like I need to label myself, especially not publicly.”

He added: “That tweet was slightly calling them out, but I honestly found it a little bit funny how they just make assumptions.

“It’s 2022. It feels a bit strange to make assumptions about a person’s sexuality just based on hearing their voice or seeing their appearance. I feel like that’s a very interesting, slightly problematic, assumption to make.”

Some social media users had accused Connor of “queerbaiting” after he was seen holding hands with actress Maia Reficco, his co-star in the indie film A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow.

Queerbaiting refers to when someone claims to be a part of the LGBTQ+ community, sometimes for publicity, when they are not.

Several co-stars and Heartstopper creator Alice Oseman sent messages of support.

Oseman wrote: “I truly don’t understand how people can watch Heartstopper and then gleefully spend their time speculating about sexualities and judging based on stereotypes. I hope all those people are embarrassed. kit you are amazing.”

Joe Locke, who plays Nick’s boyfriend in the show, wrote: “You owe nothing to anyone. I’m so proud of you my friend.”

Sebastian Croft, who plays Ben in the show, tweeted: “Kit Connor, the world doesn’t deserve you. Love you, my friend.”

Kizzie Edgell, who plays Darcy, wrote: “I love u kit I’m sorry this has been so disgustingly rough on you. been treated so unfairly.” Reficco tweeted a simple heart emoji.

Other celebrities also responded, including doctor and TV personality Ranj Singh, who wrote: “I wish this tweet was never necessary. Hope you’re OK. Sending love.”

Fans also rallied around, with one writing: “This is overdue but it has to be said. The Heartstopper cast is not your friends or your family. You don’t know them. You just don’t. You are not entitled to personal information about them to gratify yourself. You aren’t entitled to anything about their life. Nothing.”