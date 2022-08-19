Actor Jonah Hill reveals why he's no longer promoting his films

The actor opened up about his mental health and how he copes with the pressure. [Source: NZ Herald]

Actor Jonah Hill will no longer promote any of his films.

The Superbad star has experienced anxiety attacks for nearly 20 years, which are “exacerbated by media appearances and public facing events”, so after completing work on Stutz, a documentary film about mental health, he is stepping away from promoting his projects.

In an open letter, he wrote: “I have finished directing my second film, a documentary about me and my therapist which explores mental health in general, called Stutz.

“The whole purpose of making this film is to give therapy and the tools I’ve learned in therapy to a wide audience for private use through an entertaining film.

“Through this journey of self-discovery within the film, I have come to the understanding that I have spent nearly 20 years experiencing anxiety attacks, which are exacerbated by media appearances and public facing events.

“I am so grateful that the film will make its world premiere at a prestigious film festival this fall, and I can’t wait to share it with audiences around the world in the hope that it will help those struggling. However, you won’t see me out there promoting this film, or

any of my upcoming films, while I take this important step to protect myself. If I made myself sicker by going out there and promoting it, I wouldn’t be acting true to myself or to the film. (sic)”

In the letter, obtained by Deadline, he added: “I usually cringe at letters or statements like this but I understand that I am of the privileged few who can afford to take time off.

“I won’t lose my job while working on my anxiety. With this letter and with “Stutz,” I’m hoping to make it more normal for people to talk and act on this stuff. So they can take steps towards feeling better and so that the people in their lives might understand their issues more clearly.

“I hope the work will speak for itself and I’m grateful to my collaborators, my business partners and to all reading this for your understanding and support. Jonah Hill.”

Stutz – which Hill stars in and directs – is said to feature frank discussions about mental health, including his anxiety attacks.