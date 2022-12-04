Across the Spider Verse Still of Gwen and Miles Teases a New Trailer Release Date

[Source: CBR]

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse gives fans a look at Miles Morales and Spider-Gwen “hanging out” while teasing when a new trailer for the film may release.

A still from the movie posted on Twitter shows Miles and Gwen sitting close to one another, but they appear to be sitting upside down as Gwen’s hair falls above her and the cityscape in the distance is inverted. The caption of the tweet reads, “A new view from across the #SpiderVerse coming 12.13.” This points to a possible trailer or new look at the film coming on Dec. 13, 2022.

If what arrives on Dec. 13 is a new trailer or clip, it will be the second video look at Across the Spider-Verse to come out in over a year, being that the film released a first look back in Dec. 2021. This video shows Miles (Shameik Moore) listening to Post Malone’s “Sunflower” on his bed as Gwen’s (Hailee Steinfeld) voice can be heard through a portal above him, much like how the original Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) ended. The video appears to continue off of this ending, before launching Miles into a journey across universes alongside Spider-Man 2099.

Article continues after advertisement

Oscar Isaac will voice Spider-Man 2099 in Across the Spider-Verse, reprising his role as the futuristic web-slinger seen in the post-credit scene of Into the Spider-Verse. Other actors confirmed to be lending their voices to Across the Spider-Verse include Daniel Kaluuya as Spider-Punk and Issa Rae as Spider-Woman, though the film is also set to feature heroes like Scarlet Spider and a Cyborg Spider-Woman based on merchandise listings. Villains set to appear in the sequel include The Spot and the Vulture, voiced by Jason Schwartzman and Jorma Taccone, respectively.

There are reports of other Spider people crawling their way into Across the Spider-Verse, however. One report claims that the Peter Parkers from both the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Spider-Man video game originally released for the PS4 will be involved. This report followed another claiming that the Peter Parkers played by actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would make an appearance as well.

Originally, Across the Spider-Verse was set to be the “Part 1” of a two-film storyline. The film’s title was changed from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part 1) to just Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, along with the announcement that the third film in the saga would be named Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse. Beyond the Spider-Verse’s release date as of writing is March 29, 2024.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into theaters on June 2, 2023.