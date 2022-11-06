Across the Spider-Verse Features Two Beloved Peter Parkers

[Source: CBR.com]

If a new report is to be believed, Marvel fans can expect to see two beloved versions of Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the highly-anticipated sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

According to The Cosmic Circus, multiple sources state that Sony Pictures Animation’s Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will feature both the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s version of Peter Parker (played in live-action by Tom Holland) and the PlayStation Spider-Man Universe’s version of Peter Parker (voiced in the video games by Yuri Lowenthal).

The Cosmic Circus reports that the Holland-esque version of Peter featured in Across the Spider-Verse and the live-action version of the character featured in the MCU are, in fact, one and the same. Similarly, the Lowenthal-esque version of Peter will be the same character players first took control of in the Insomniac Games-developed Marvel’s Spider-Man. That said, it’s currently unknown if Holland and Lowenthal will actually reprise their role in Across the Spider-Verse.

Interestingly, this is not the first report of its kind to surface. Twitter scooper @EmberOnMain previously reported that Across the Spider-Verse would not only feature Holland’s Spider-Man, but also Tobey Maguire’s version of the character from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man films and Andrew Garfield’s version from Marc Webb’s Amazing Spider-Man films.

Notably, The Cosmic Circus states that there “have been discussions” about potential cameos by Maguire and Garfield, though it’s unclear if they would be in Across the Spider-Verse, or the forthcoming sequel Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

I’m sure most of you remember that I reported a very similar thing first, but Lizzie is great and she should get the credit she deserves for this as well. Just don’t erase me. https://t.co/tTzn9tiJiN pic.twitter.com/bDQTvLjrRK — Ember 🏳️‍⚧️🔞 (@EmberOnMain) November 5, 2022

At any rate, @EmberOnMain has proven to be a reliable source for all things Spider-Man in their own right. They were among the first to provide concrete evidence of Maguire and Garfield’s reprisals in the 2021 MCU film Spider-Man: No Way Home when Sony and Marvel were still trying to keep their involvement under wraps. @EmberOnMain also reported that No Way Home was getting an extended cut months before it was officially announced.