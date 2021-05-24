Abhishek Bachchan opens up about screening Dasvi for inmates

Before Dasvi started streaming on Netflix, Abhishek Bachchan and his team took the film to the Agra Central Jail where it had been shot.

“We had promised ourselves that we would show the film to the jail mates. I will never forget how happy they looked on seeing the film, recognizing the location and even identifying themselves in the scenes,” says Abhishek.

Cinema was always meant to be reformative. And it was when V Shantaram made Do Aankhen Barah Haath about prison reformation. Dasvi aspires to the same ideal goal of filmmaking. Says Abhishek, “We have a very strong message on the power of formal schooling and education to change society. I am glad that message comes across so strongly. I think the predominant function of cinema is to entertain. But if we can also put across a strong message, then nothing like it.”

As a boorish politician who passes his 10th Class examination in prison, Abhishek has given the performance of his lifetime.

Is he going to be up there in the nominations lists of the awards at year-end? “I don’t know. I am not even nominated for Bob Biswas from last year.”

His next release is R Balki’s Ghoomer where he re-unites Balki after the historic Paa. “And not just Balki, I also re-unite with Shabanaji (Azmi). We worked together years ago in Umrao Jaan. It is so wonderful to work with her again. She is amazing,” says Abhishek.