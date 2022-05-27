Abba Voyage: The band's virtual concert needs to be seen to be believed

[Source: BBC]

The four members of Abba made their first public appearance in 14 years as they attended the premiere of their Abba Voyage show in London.

Agnetha, Frida, Benny and Bjorn reunited for the opening night of the concert, which features digital versions of the band.

Frida watched the show with a wide grin across her face, while Benny stood up and clapped along to Dancing Queen.

They took a curtain call at the end, to deafening applause from the audience.

The launch night was attended by a host of musical stars including Kylie Minogue, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Jarvis Cocker and Keira Knightley.

Swedish King Carl XVI Gustaf and his wife Silvia also joined the audience – meaning there was a real life Dancing Queen in attendance.

The concert has been in the works since 2016 and features ground-breaking new technology that recreates the sight of Abba in their 1970s prime, playing hits like SOS, Voulez-Vous and Lay All Your Love On me.