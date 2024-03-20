Aaron Taylor-Johnson: Speculation mounts again over new James Bond

[Source: BBC]

Speculation over which actor will take on the role of James Bond has been mounting once again, after reports British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been offered the role.

The Sun has reported the Kick-Ass and Marvel films actor has been “formally offered the job” as the 007 spy, formerly played by Daniel Craig.

Craig left the role in 2021 after starring in five films over 16 years.

The next bond film will be the 26th, after No Time to Die.

The BBC has approached Taylor-Johnson. Eon Productions which makes the Bond films has said they don’t comment on speculation, however a production insider has told BBC News there is “no truth in the rumours”.

There has been speculation over the role for some time.

Taylor-Johnson recently told Numero magazine he found it “charming and wonderful that people see me in that role”, when asked about the rumours naming him as the next Bond.

“I take it as a great compliment,” he added.

The actor, 33, who starred as John Lennon in the biopic Nowhere Boy in 2009, is now favourite with the bookmakers to play the role.