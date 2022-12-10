Aamir Khan speaks on taking break

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan was seen at the special screening of Kajol starrer Salaam Venky.

The film marks Aamir’s special appearance.

The actor was donning a natural look, sporting his grey hairdo as he arrived on the red carpet.

Helmed by Revathy, the actor praised Kajol and Vishal Jethwa for their work.

He even said that he won’t be returning to acting after a year.

Speaking on the red carpet, Aamir said, “I am not doing anything. For last many years, I have been working continuously so right now I want to spend some time with my family.

Paani foundation ka bhi kaam chal rha hai, aur bhi thoda kaam chal rha hai, so I will come back to acting after a year.

You can see me in this small role.”

Praising the performances of Kajol and Vishal, he added, “Every artist has done such a good job Kajol and Vishal. Each and every actor has done so well. I am very happy and proud to be part of this film. I am glad Revathy gave me that opportunity.”

Presented by Connekkt Media and produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal, and Varsha Kukreja under the banner BLIVE Productions and RTAKE Studios, Salaam Venky is directed by Revathy and is set to release in cinemas on 9th December 2022.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan will be producing the Hindi remake of the Spanish film Campeones.

The actor was supposed to star in the film but after Laal Singh Chaddha failed to work at the box office, it seems like the direction changed for his next. The hunt for the cast is on now.