A viewing guide to Sunday's show

The BET Awards, which celebrate Black excellence in music, culture and sports, will take place Sunday.

Taraji P. Henson will host the event, set to feature performances from Lizzo, Latto, Chance the Rapper, Jack Harlow, Babyface and more.

Producer and artist Diddy will be honored with lifetime achievement award.

The show airs on BET at 8 p.m. ET and will stream on Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV and YouTube TV.

Doja Cat leads in nominations with six, followed by Drake and Ari Lennox with four.