A-list star Lindsay Lohan looks unrecognisable

[Source: NZ Herald]

Lindsay Lohan has dived the internet with her latest Instagram post.

The Sun has reported the star is set to make her big return to showbiz with her new podcast – The Lohdown – but that’s not what has got fans talking.

With her signature red hair and a feathery white dress, fans are claiming the 36-year-old actress looks unrecognisable in her new pouty snap.

Taking to the comment section, many friends and fans of the star, including Paris Hilton, commented love hearts and well wishes for Lohan, however others revealed their surprise at her filtered look.

One said, “omg I didn’t recognse you!” with another fan added, “she doesn’t look like herself at all”.

A third said, “Wait, that’s not you… Who is that?”

Despite this, many fans loved the Parent Trap star’s selfie. One said, “If Barbie was a red head”.

“I’m so happy to see you happy! You’re one of my favourites and I wish you the best always!” another dedicated fan said.