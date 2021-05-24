83’s shows discontinued in smaller centres, replaced by Spider-Man: No Way Home and Pushpa

The industry got a jolt over the weekend due to the underperformance of the much-awaited film, 83.

Despite terrific word of mouth, the interest level among the viewers was very limited and this was reflected in the collections.

Its opening day was low at Rs. 12.64 crore. One still expected a jump on Saturday as it was the day of Christmas.

However, the jump was marginal and the second-day earnings were Rs. 16.95 crore.

The Sunday jump, too, was missing. The film collected Rs. 17.41 crore on day 3 and thus the weekend collections stand at Rs. 47 crore.

The Monday collections continue to be strong in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, etc but elsewhere, the film is struggling to find audiences.

Bollywood Hungama has now found out that the shows of 83 have been replaced in many centres with that of the last week’s releases, the Hollywood blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home and Allu Arjun’s Telugu film dubbed in Hindi, Pushpa: The Rise – Part 01.

Both the films are running successfully and despite the competition from 83, it managed to find audiences.

A trade expert on the condition of anonymity told Bollywood Hungama, “On an all-India level, around 10-15% of ‘83’s shows have been discontinued. The response to the film over the weekend was not encouraging at all. In some centres, it did 1/4th business of Pushpa: The Rise – Part 01.”

The Friday Cinema in Surat is a case in point. This three-screen multiplex ran 9 shows of 83 and 5 shows of Pushpa: The Rise – Part 01 on Friday. On Saturday, the management brought down the number of shows of 83 to 7. On Sunday, it was reduced to 3 shows and from Monday, they plan to run 4 shows of the film in a day.

Kiritbhai T Vaghasia, the owner of The Friday Cinema, said, “On Sunday, all the shows of Pushpa: The Rise – Part 01 were house full. 83 meanwhile hasn’t found many takers.

One afternoon show of 83 ran to a full house on Sunday. It’s Monday morning right now and not a single ticket of the shows of 83 has been sold yet.

The evening shows of Pushpa: The Rise – Part 01, meanwhile, are almost full.”