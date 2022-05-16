100 festivals commit to tackling the issue

[Source: BBC]

More than 100 UK festivals – including Parklife and Boardmasters – have committed to tackling sexual violence.

The festivals have pledged to take a survivor-led approach and that all allegations will be taken seriously.

Dr Hannah Bows from Durham University said research has shown sexual violence is a “common experience for festival attendees – especially for women” and is “often minimised or ignored”.

The criminal law professor said the move was an “important first step”.

Nearly half of female festival goers under 40 said they have faced unwanted sexual behaviour at a music festival, a YouGov survey from 2018 suggested.

Associate professor for criminal law, Dr Bows, said despite stories of rape and sexual assault “hitting the headlines most summers there has been little attention paid to the issue by festivals”.

She said it was critical for all festivals to “recognise their responsibility” and “create a cultural change” to tackle broader issues of misogyny and sexism.

Charities including Rape Crisis England and Wales, Good Night Out and Safe Gigs For Women have provided input and guidance for the initiative, which was originally launched in 2017.

The charter of best practice that 103 festivals in the UK have signed up to, states that all allegations of sexual assault, violence and harassment will be taken seriously, acted on promptly and investigated.