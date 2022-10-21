West and North records COVID-19 cases

The Ministry of Health has recorded nine new cases of COVID-19.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong, says four cases were recorded in the Northern Division and five in the Central Division.

The national 7-day rolling average of cases as of October 16th is one daily case.

There are no COVID-19 deaths to report.

Dr. Fong says, given the very low number of cases being reported, the Ministry is looking at reviewing some COVID-safe measures in larger hospital cases.

Article continues after advertisement

He says, however, that this will take a while as the Ministry has found benefits in terms of space management and infection risk reduction with the COVID safety measures in place.

The Health PS says they will also need to ensure that we minimise the risk of a COVID outbreak in critical care spaces that cater for many immune compromised patients.

Dr. Fong says strengthening our ability to live with COVID means we remain vigilant, maintain community-wide adoption of COVID safety measures where appropriate.

He says the Ministry maintains that impetus for immunisation remains the only means to reduce the disease spread and protect those in the community who are less able to fend for themselves.