Two new COVID-19 deaths recorded

Two COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

In the Health Ministry’s latest COVID-19 update, 55 new cases were recorded over the weekend, with the total number of active cases at 154.

According to the ministry, the country continues to see a persistent decrease in cases and this is a clear demonstration of the impact of immunization.

It also says that expanding the vaccination coverage to children and increasing the uptake of booster doses will improve our ability to live with COVID-19 – to ensure we engage safely in our recovery as a nation.

The ministry adds anyone with COVID-19 symptoms must get tested and to isolate for seven days if positive – not to attend school or work.