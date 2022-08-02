Three COVID-19 deaths, 119 new cases

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Health continues to plead with eligible Fijians to get their booster doses as it records three more COVID-19 deaths in the last three days.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says the first death is a 47-year-old man from the Central Division and the other two, a 53-year-old and 73-year-old were from the Western Division.

Dr Fong stresses that the recent increase in COVID-19 trend indicate the need for people not to be lax in getting their booster doses for added protection.

He adds that in recent months, severe disease and death have only been seen in people with significant underlying medical conditions and in the elderly.

Dr Fong adds that the Ministry also recorded 119 cases for the past three days.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health continues to work with stakeholders and partners to monitor the spread of monkeypox globally and design measures to help deal with any potential local case.