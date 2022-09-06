Reduction in isolation period

[File Photo]

While the mandatory in-country test no longer applies, Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says anyone who develops COVID-19 symptoms will still be required to get tested.

Dr Fong says those who test positive will now be required to isolate for a minimum of five days, and if they have symptoms after the five days, they must complete seven days of isolation.

He says healthcare and aged care facility workers will still be required to isolate for a minimum of seven days if they test positive for COVID-19.

Permanent Secretary for Tourism, Shaheen Ali says the reduction in the isolation period will greatly assist the Fijian tourism industry.

Ali says with hotels reporting occupancy at pre-COVID levels, they will now be able to free up inventory easing the pressure during peak tourism season.

He adds this further allows hotels to take new bookings and bring in new spending.