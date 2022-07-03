Police officers are again told to mask up

[File Photo]

Police officers will be required to wear face masks from tomorrow.

Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says the Force had a 25 percent high infection rate of COVID-19 previously.

Qiliho says masking up is critical for their officers as they engage with the public on a daily basis and it is essential that they protect themselves.

He says his duty includes ensuring the safety and wellbeing of officers.

Qiliho adds that the work conducted by the enforcement officers requires constant interaction with the public and lessons learnt from the series of COVID-19 waves has prompted him to implement this proactive measure.